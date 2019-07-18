Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Menta Capital Cut Position by $416,381 as Stock Rose; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Value Declined While Cambiar Investors Lowered by $9.16 Million Its Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 114,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16M, down from 514,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 1.50M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 24,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,972 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 39,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 408,104 shares traded or 22.65% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 47,400 shares to 70,353 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PARR’s profit will be $18.33M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6,293 shares to 76,821 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 18,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.50 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Ltd Company invested 1.33% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Live Your Vision Llc has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 4.93M were reported by Amer Century Inc. Montgomery has invested 0.23% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mai Cap invested in 0.02% or 5,931 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.41% or 283,125 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 8,300 shares. Bluestein R H And Co holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 103,883 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 256,817 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 12,247 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider Grau Dominique sold 8,902 shares worth $685,454.