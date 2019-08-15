Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake by $2.77 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted Its Team (TISI) Position by $6.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 78,283 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 362,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 849,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 55,026 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sugar Land-based industrial services co. hires CFO from CVR Energy – Houston Business Journal” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Team, Inc. Appoints Susan M. Ball as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Team, Inc. (TISI) CEO Amerino Gatti on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 15,741 shares. Pnc Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 10,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bard Associate holds 0.64% or 72,370 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 193,242 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Td Asset owns 49,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma accumulated 124,335 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 10,626 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 49,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 1.13M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 911 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 73,309 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $303,954 activity.