Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake by $2.77 Million as Market Value Rose; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.91 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 105,242 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 910,481 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Commerce reported 47,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 963,832 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 623,390 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Putnam Lc reported 276,008 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 1.25M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Prudential Public Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 11,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 24,541 shares. Missouri-based Bancshares has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Td Asset owns 20,145 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Co owns 3.48 million shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Lovell Minnick, Inside Real Estate, Elanco, Bayer, General Atlantic, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.