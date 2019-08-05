Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Stake by $2.77 Million as Market Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Stake by $679,672 as Market Value Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 206,255 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 7.87 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Pharmacy Expands CarePass Program Nationwide – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associate holds 307,541 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6,160 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 60,860 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 3.46% or 103,960 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt invested in 60,185 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 6,083 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). S&Co has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf Cap reported 26,650 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 11,947 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Limited Co holds 13,964 shares. 51,275 are owned by Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Park Circle Co accumulated 300 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 5,931 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.96M shares.