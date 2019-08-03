Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Holding by $2.77 Million as Shares Rose; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding by $34.20 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 152,453 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kellogg Co (K) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Kellogg Company Announces Debt Tender Offers – VendingMarketWatch” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Driving Kellogg Stock Higher Thursday? – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company Collaborates With Partners to Fight Summer Hunger – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.