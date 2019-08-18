Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Position by $2.77 Million as Share Price Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Its Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) as Stock Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 363,369 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Energy companies close multimillion-dollar deals before 2018 ends – Houston Business Journal” published on December 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Announces Acquisition of Prevtec Microbia Swine Vaccine Company – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 276,559 shares to 143,319 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).