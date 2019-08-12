Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position; Lennox International (LII) Market Valuation Declined While Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $493,680

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,882 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 305,341 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.90 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Pictet Asset has invested 0.06% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 18,438 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 220 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Principal Grp stated it has 160,799 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 2,605 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Raymond James reported 0.01% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 26,720 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 154,660 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 4,154 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Seven Post Investment Office Limited Partnership stated it has 317,158 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 270,662 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Com owns 1.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,500 shares.