Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $2.77 Million; Champlain Investment Partners Position In German American Bancorp (GABC) Was Has Upped

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 28,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in German American Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 42,227 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 160,158 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 40 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $467,010 activity. KLEM U BUTCH bought $2,812 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 732 shares valued at $20,679 was made by SEGER THOMAS W on Monday, March 25. Bawel Zachary W also bought $1,387 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares. KELLY JASON M had bought 451 shares worth $13,913 on Friday, February 15. The insider Ramsey Chris A bought 23 shares worth $702.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 266,210 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $207.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GABC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hl Financial Limited Company has 0.01% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 18,832 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,204 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 1,399 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 7,256 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.09% or 125,000 shares. The Indiana-based Lynch & In has invested 0.27% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Victory Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 60,293 shares. Old Comml Bank In owns 0.03% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 21,350 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 38,019 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 22,251 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

