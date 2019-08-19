Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $301,227 as Shares Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.