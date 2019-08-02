Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The two are both Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 19 0.29 N/A 1.66 13.91 PBF Energy Inc. 31 0.12 N/A 2.75 10.15

In table 1 we can see Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and PBF Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PBF Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than PBF Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Its rival PBF Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. PBF Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and PBF Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PBF Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively PBF Energy Inc. has an average price target of $36.25, with potential upside of 44.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares and 90.4% of PBF Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of PBF Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while PBF Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PBF Energy Inc. beats Par Pacific Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.