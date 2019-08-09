Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 19 0.24 N/A 1.66 13.91 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 4 0.10 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.00% -61.7% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 14.7%. 1.3% are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62% Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. 0.43% 9.15% 38.81% 41.77% -40.38% 110.41%

For the past year Par Pacific Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. It operates in three segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. The Oilfield Services segment manufactures and markets drilling fluids, completion fluids, and solids control services to the oil and gas exploration industry. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.