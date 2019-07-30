Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Reaches $22.85 52-Week High; Copart (CPRT) SI Decreased By 4.11%

Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) had a decrease of 4.11% in short interest. CPRT’s SI was 7.43M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.11% from 7.75 million shares previously. With 861,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s short sellers to cover CPRT’s short positions. The SI to Copart Inc’s float is 3.63%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 907,804 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.22 target or 6.00% above today’s $22.85 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.12B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $24.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $67.44M more. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 212,896 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 72.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PARR’s profit will be $24.60 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 284.62% EPS growth.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has market cap of $17.83 billion. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. It has a 34.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Copart, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited accumulated 23 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). London Of Virginia holds 1.62M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 299,324 shares. Sageworth holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 14,934 shares stake. Proshare Advisors holds 0.01% or 24,199 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.17% or 50,575 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wellington Gp Llp accumulated 2.55M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Chatham Group stated it has 0.94% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).