Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Is At $22.70 Formed Wedge; VEREIT, Inc. (VER) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VEREIT has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.25’s average target is -6.38% below currents $9.88 stock price. VEREIT had 6 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VER in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17. See VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $9.5000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $9.2500 New Target: $9.5000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $8.0000 10.5000

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) formed wedge up with $23.84 target or 5.00% above today’s $22.70 share price. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 494,848 shares traded or 67.31% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 15.87M shares traded or 52.42% up from the average. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® IN NEW $2.9B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

More notable recent VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VEREIT to settle pending litigations at a cost of $765.5M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “VEREIT® Enters Into Agreements to Settle Pending Litigations – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 37% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 40.16 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.