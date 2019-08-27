Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Is At $21.70 Formed Wedge; Last Week Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Coverage

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) formed wedge up with $22.35 target or 3.00% above today’s $21.70 share price. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 182,546 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 13.85% above currents $20.86 stock price. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 6 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) earned “Buy” rating by Industrial Alliance Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Sunday, March 3 report. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 101,411 shares traded. Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable

More recent Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.