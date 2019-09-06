Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Is At $21.58 Formed Wedge; California Resources (CRC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) formed wedge up with $22.44 target or 4.00% above today’s $21.58 share price. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 209,459 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering California Resources (NYSE:CRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. California Resources has $35 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 166.50% above currents $9.88 stock price. California Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 23 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. See California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) latest ratings:

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production firm in the State of California. The company has market cap of $484.16 million. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 1.38 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage.

The stock increased 9.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 3.85M shares traded or 67.50% up from the average. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has declined 57.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold California Resources Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 197,037 shares or 0.00% without change from 197,037 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 27 shares. Cypress Management Ltd (Wy) owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.68% of its portfolio in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.