Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Is At $21.32 Formed Wedge; Standard Motor Products (SMP) Sentiment Is 1.59

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) formed wedge up with $22.17 target or 4.00% above today’s $21.32 share price. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 225,596 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 73 funds increased or opened new positions, while 46 sold and reduced their stakes in Standard Motor Products Inc. The funds in our database reported: 17.19 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CEO Eric Sills on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SMP’s profit will be $20.31M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $983.52 million. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 106,891 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro