Par Capital Management Upped Groupon (GRPN) Position by $6.00 Million; Bamco Lifted Par Technology (PAR) Stake by $395,472

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79M, up from 54.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 9.24M shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 14,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.95% . The institutional investor held 282,135 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, up from 268,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 151,033 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 99,907 shares to 71,717 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 103,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,760 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.59, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PAR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.85 million shares or 20.28% more from 5.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Invest Ltd Liability owns 24,463 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Bamco Ny holds 282,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,000 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Ameritas Invest reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 30,936 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 69,785 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 797,960 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt has 97,523 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 804 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 34,085 shares. Rbf Llc invested in 70,685 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 857 shares. Nantahala Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,000 shares to 157,864 shares, valued at $295.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,100 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Rafferty Asset Limited, a New York-based fund reported 38,389 shares. P2 Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 18.57M shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 437,900 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Profund Ltd owns 499,054 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Concourse Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.05% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 705,284 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 200 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc holds 41,550 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 6,931 shares. 24,000 were accumulated by Money Management Llc.

