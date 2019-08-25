Par Capital Management Trimmed Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding by $97.77 Million; Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding as Stock Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 13,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 90,386 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 104,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 55,971 shares traded or 27.42% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 695,766 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $76.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.08% or 61,098 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 18 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 28,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 15,233 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 247,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,988 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 57,374 shares. Stevens Capital LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 64,027 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.82% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office has 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Int Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 210,500 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 95,447 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,240 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Com. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 23,841 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 7 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 74,226 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 31,911 shares. Spark Investment Management Lc stated it has 9,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% or 1,843 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 87,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 19,966 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 90,386 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 118,619 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 57,182 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $35.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. $3,107 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Priebe Stephen M. Schutte John also bought $1,487 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21. 49 shares valued at $1,683 were bought by Northern Richard on Tuesday, April 30. 90 shares were bought by TASMAN NORMAN, worth $3,127. Shares for $1,683 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 90 shares valued at $3,127 was made by Bickel Paul J III on Thursday, May 23.