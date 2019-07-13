Par Capital Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $15.79 Million; Asv Holdings (ASV) SI Decreased By 92.86%

Asv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) had a decrease of 92.86% in short interest. ASV’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 92.86% from 8,400 shares previously. With 10,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Asv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)’s short sellers to cover ASV’s short positions. The SI to Asv Holdings Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 111,556 shares traded or 182.57% up from the average. ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASV News: 28/03/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Justin Rupar as Vice President of Sales & Marketing; 03/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Thomas Foster as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain; 12/03/2018 ASV Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Full Year 2017 Update; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 SHR $0.18 TO $0.20; 23/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MLN TO $125 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 73.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 20,000 shares with $5.74M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $79.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 17 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV) on Behalf of ASV Shareholders and Encourages ASV Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: ASV Holdings Gains Following Merger News; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of ASV, Holdings, Inc. – ASV – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet (FDS) Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $68.87 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.