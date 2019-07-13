Par Capital Management Stake In Synchrony Finl (SYF) Was Has Boosted; Mastercard (MA) Holding Has Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.00M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 22,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,804 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 194 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 1,000 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northstar Investment Advisors Llc owns 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,720 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 623,321 are owned by Schroder. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 825 shares. Nordea Management holds 0.75% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviance Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 688 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 90 shares. Motco invested in 132 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,790 shares to 16,999 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,366 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).