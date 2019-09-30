Par Capital Management Stake in Groupon (GRPN) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder Green Street Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79 million, up from 54.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 3.45M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 170,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, down from 195,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 969,717 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.78 million for 19.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 166,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 246,650 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 562 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 384,517 shares. P2 Capital Prns Ltd accumulated 18.57M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 12,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 142,206 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 860,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Llp reported 36,330 shares stake. Blair William Co Il accumulated 444,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 7.54 million shares. Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Da Davidson owns 11,500 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 5.89 million shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 264,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

