Par Capital Management Stake in Davita (DVA) Has Raised by $44.28 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 6.23M shares traded or 146.33% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,800 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

