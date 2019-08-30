Par Capital Management Raised Quinstreet (QNST) Stake; Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position by $9.17 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 85.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 77,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 90,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 57,612 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 103,308 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 13,733 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,583 shares. L And S invested 0.25% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 73,030 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 20,721 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 2,615 shares. Inc Ca holds 0.03% or 2,218 shares in its portfolio. 2,746 were accumulated by Company Commercial Bank. Synovus Financial Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,904 shares. Colony Gru Limited Com accumulated 3,276 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) reported 0.1% stake. Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 394,285 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.05% stake.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 32,654 shares to 296,109 shares, valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 53,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

