Par Capital Management Raised Holding in Groupon (GRPN) by $6.00 Million as Stock Declined; First Wilshire Securities Management Maintains Position in Manitex Intl (MNTX)

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79M, up from 54.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 51,345 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX)

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 50,000 shares to 504,100 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 264,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Ma holds 0.07% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 13,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 848,866 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 142,206 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. 966,636 were accumulated by Products Lc. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 15,508 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 287,282 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 35,940 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 1 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 4.24 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 578,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Vanguard Group reported 43.01 million shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 27,940 shares to 105,839 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asv Hldgs Inc by 142,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,979 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 272 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 166,371 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Marshall Wace Llp reported 11,107 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc reported 432,591 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 910,992 shares. Legal & General Public Limited accumulated 2,156 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 5 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh has 72,070 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 39,731 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 54,064 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

