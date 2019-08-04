Par Capital Management Raised Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $8.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 137,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 904,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 201,190 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 46.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 80,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 91,753 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 172,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 1.48M shares traded or 168.92% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $3.50M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P. CALLISON EDWIN H bought 280 shares worth $28,157.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Grubhub Still Faces Competitive Woes After Amazonâ€™s Exit – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Nypost.com published: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank owns 0.06% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 42,826 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 36,786 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 77,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I holds 91,753 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Texas-based B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Glenmede Company Na reported 19 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors, a California-based fund reported 175,942 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 1.29% or 843,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Street accumulated 1.59 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,451 shares. Endowment Management Lp has invested 0.18% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 62,546 shares.