Par Capital Management Raised Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding by $1.98 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Has Raised Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $36.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.25. About 4.06M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 915,617 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Inc has 71 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested in 0.79% or 1,321 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has 656 shares. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 143 shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 25 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Lc reported 1.16% stake. Cap Interest Ca invested in 1.7% or 8,032 shares. Marco Invest Llc invested in 313 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management owns 3,695 shares. 760 are held by Pure Advsrs. St Germain D J Communications Inc holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 484 shares. Caprock Incorporated reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,557 shares. Garde Capital has 2,237 shares.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Broadcast networks sue Locast for streaming their feeds for free – L.A. Biz” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.