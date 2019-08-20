Par Capital Management Position in Ehealth (EHTH) Has Cut by $10.61 Million; Middleton & Co Has Raised Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $375,990

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 12,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $551.98. About 91,015 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 531,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 702,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 137,827 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares to 144,921 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,619 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American holds 0.25% or 1,708 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,121 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 2,584 shares. Dupont holds 0.32% or 30,918 shares in its portfolio. Chartist Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 563 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0.03% or 17,277 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 782,203 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,461 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 23,428 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 20,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.13% or 34,657 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 83,476 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 128 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com accumulated 2,377 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company owns 4,133 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $160.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 54.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).