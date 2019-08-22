Par Capital Management Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Lowered by $34.75 Million as Stock Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 132,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, up from 129,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 3.06M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, down from 7.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.51 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares to 9.82 million shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).