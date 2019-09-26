Par Capital Management Lifted Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake By $8.50 Million; Metlife (MET) Shorts Decreased By 3.53%

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. MET’s SI was 9.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 10.28 million shares previously. With 4.53 million avg volume, 2 days are for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)’s short sellers to cover MET’s short positions. The SI to Metlife Inc’s float is 1.23%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 4.67M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Par Capital Management Inc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 250,000 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 2.65 million shares with $91.88 million value, up from 2.40 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.01 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.09 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 2.38% above currents $47.08 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Women dread benefits open enrollment, survey finds – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.39% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,903 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,360 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Alberta Management owns 1.44 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 369,827 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,510 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 134,136 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Communications has 1.8% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Creative Planning owns 34,212 shares. Allstate holds 65,269 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt holds 113,397 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 582,285 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.