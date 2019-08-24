Par Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $6.05 Million; Bp Plc Trimmed Baidu Spon Adr (BIDU) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56 million, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr (BIDU) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 64,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 66,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Baidu, BP, Ciena, Chevron, Cree, Exxon, Home Depot, Medtronic, Nvidia, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Momo vs. Baidu – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent: Investing in Chinaâ€™s AI Revolution – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 75,832 shares to 853,568 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).