Par Capital Management Increases Position in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS); Ebix (EBIX) Stock Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $2.13 Million

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 262,952 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 316,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 7.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 428,147 shares traded or 43.99% up from the average. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 98,837 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 2,669 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers invested in 8,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,527 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 304,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 1,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.01% or 17,618 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 463,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,739 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 100,784 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 180,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Petrus Tru Co Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 6,512 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,122 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 646 shares.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EbixCash’s Trucking Logistics Exchange – Routier Reports Strong Sales Momentum and Targets Annualized Revenue of $20 million by Q4 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Ebix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ebix officially engages Yatra, updates EbixCash operations – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ebix Inc (EBIX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Provides Business Update and Reviews International Expansion Plans – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta’s Partnership With Aeromexico May Create Opportunities for Volaris – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Volaris reports 19.8% growth in August traffic – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Volaris: This Ultra Low-Cost Carrier Has No Moat Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Latin American Airline Stocks Soared in 2016 — but 2017 Looks Tougher – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 01, 2017.