Par Capital Management Increases Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF); Forte Capital Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $339,317

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance" published on June 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: "After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes" on August 17, 2019.