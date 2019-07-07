Par Capital Management Increased Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake; Waste Management (WM) Shorts Increased By 4.87%

Par Capital Management Inc increased Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 103,600 shares as Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 8.78 million shares with $143.62 million value, up from 8.68 million last quarter. Jetblue Awys Corp now has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.73 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 27/03/2018 – JetBlue Swaps Trays for Carts to Speed Inflight Snacks, Drinks; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – JBLU SELECTS PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINES FOR AIRBUS A320NEO FLEET; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue And JetSuiteX Announce Codeshare Partnership; 16/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Jim Sullivan to Vice President, Flight Operations; 26/03/2018 – JetBlue Selects Developer for Proposed JFK Expansion; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) had an increase of 4.87% in short interest. WM’s SI was 3.98 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.87% from 3.79 million shares previously. With 1.85M avg volume, 2 days are for Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)’s short sellers to cover WM’s short positions. The SI to Waste Management Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 89,576 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 57 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 1.33M shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj owns 14,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 9,200 shares. Clark Capital Gp Inc owns 1.12 million shares. First Manhattan Co has 13,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 205,198 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 0% or 685 shares.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JetBlue (JBLU) to Start New York-Guadeloupe Service in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JetBlue’s (JBLU) May Load Factor Up, Q2 RASM View Bullish – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JetBlue Is Canceling More Routes – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $85,850 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $40,400 was sold by Hayes Robin.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 10. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rating on Thursday, June 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $26 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 11.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. Shares for $31,698 were sold by POPE JOHN C. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was sold by CLARK FRANK M. 365 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 10 by UBS. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 744,033 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,035 shares. Stifel Financial reported 311,756 shares. Forte Capital Limited Adv stated it has 13,785 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.35% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,292 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P reported 573,157 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 29,021 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com reported 22,552 shares. Ifrah Fin invested in 5,822 shares or 0.23% of the stock. M&T Bankshares stated it has 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Laurion Cap L P reported 92,159 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co invested in 2,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource Inc holds 11,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,572 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.31% or 113,640 shares.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.48 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Yahoo News” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.