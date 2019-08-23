Par Capital Management Increased By $39.20 Million Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake; Shorts at VEGALAB (VEGL) Raised By 2.04%

Par Capital Management Inc increased Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) stake by 34.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 700,000 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 2.71M shares with $152.09 million value, up from 2.01M last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc now has $7.13B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 544,663 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 28.11% above currents $57.87 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 176,897 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc has 167,469 shares. Goodman Finance stated it has 98,689 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 4,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Saturna Cap Corporation reported 8,622 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.03% or 5,282 shares in its portfolio. First Personal holds 170 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4.34M were accumulated by Causeway Mngmt Limited. 1,667 were accumulated by Dupont. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,681 shares. Tillar reported 23,651 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 32,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).