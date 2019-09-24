Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $19.34 Million as Shares Rose; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stock Value Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $8.82 Million

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 314,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 260,067 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 351,079 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc holds 183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Llc reported 43,992 shares stake. 43,693 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 73,693 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 9,620 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 35,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.09 million were reported by Van Berkom And Associate Inc. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,369 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 1.68M shares or 15.61% of its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Management Fl has invested 6.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,705 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 14,844 shares. Primecap Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 413,800 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Agrees To Provide Debtor-In-Possession Financing To Innovative Mattress Solutions – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 250,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $91.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 91,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,018 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 1.44M shares. Moreover, Mariner has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pension Ser reported 0% stake. Central Bank & Tru Company reported 144 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 1,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 28,177 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 851,143 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 556,428 shares. Natixis holds 0.07% or 84,431 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,171 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 179,066 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,500 shares. Burney owns 10,181 shares.