Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $34.75 Million; Market Value Declined; Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Shareholder Boston Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 16,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,196 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 55,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.65. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 7.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 8.31 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 526,125 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 232,723 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 12,092 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2.78 million shares. Nomura Inc holds 1.09% or 29.17M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Llc reported 23,840 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 441,259 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 552,703 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 418,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 482,013 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp holds 58,961 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54M shares to 9.82M shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $568.64M for 17.79 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.