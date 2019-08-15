Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $97.77 Million as Shares Declined; Css Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $910,971

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $323.7. About 1.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 269,297 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 18,876 shares to 37,897 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 133,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

