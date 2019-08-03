Par Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU); Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 103,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62M, up from 8.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: GETTING BACK ON TRACK WITH AIRCRAFT RESTYLING AFTER DELAY; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: JETSUITEX SEMI-PRIVATE MARKET `HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL’; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE COMMENTS ON CANCELLATIONS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 21/05/2018 – A JetBlue-backed private-jet company will become the launch customer for up to 100 hybrid-to-electric planes; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Capacity Increased 6.8 %; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airlines’ Q2 Earnings Picture Bright: 3 Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Passenger Revenues Buoy Airline Industry’s Near-Term Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.34M shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 7,309 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Burney reported 10,281 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 474 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 31,229 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 2,213 shares or 0% of the stock. At Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 0.39% or 47,452 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 58,812 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 66,186 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp invested in 225,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 344,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.