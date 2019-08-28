Par Capital Management Has Increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position By $6.05 Million; Adt (ADT) SI Increased By 7.94%

Par Capital Management Inc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 195,000 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 2.40M shares with $76.56 million value, up from 2.21 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $21.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 2.06M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Adt Inc (NYSE:ADT) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. ADT’s SI was 40.57M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 37.58M shares previously. With 2.48M avg volume, 16 days are for Adt Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s short sellers to cover ADT’s short positions. The SI to Adt Inc’s float is 32.85%. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 337,084 shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 15/05/2018 – ADT Partners with Cofense to Provide Phishing Solutions for Enterprises and Mid-Sized Companies; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $620M, EST. $600.5M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.09B; 15/03/2018 – ADT DECLARES FIRST QTRLY CASH DIV OF $0.035/SHR; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C; 13/03/2018 – ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 18/05/2018 – BBB Helps Fight Fraud at the Front Door by Teaming with ADT and Other Security Leaders; 15/03/2018 – ADT INC 4Q EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 14/03/2018 – SKT-MACQUARIE PICKED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR ADT CAPS: DAILY

Par Capital Management Inc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 5,000 shares to 15.62M valued at $1.25B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bonanza Creek Energy Inc stake by 75,832 shares and now owns 853,568 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 19.05% above currents $31.92 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is 105.72% above currents $4.72 stock price. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $700 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.