Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $34.75 Million; Bronson Point Management Has Upped Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $6.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 10.07 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 4.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 7.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 32.43M shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Announced Acquisition Of Anadarko Left The Market Wondering Who’s Next – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIS, APC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anadarko (APC) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is Fair to Shareholders â€“ APC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15,475 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.73M shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 32,500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,500 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 161,927 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. Century Cos accumulated 4.24M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.08% or 318,680 shares. First Manhattan Com has 15,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 247,509 shares. 12,742 were reported by Bokf Na. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 32,165 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A holds 0% or 472 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.