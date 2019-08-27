Par Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Semgroup (SEMG) by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.12 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 348,245 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.09M shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Steelcase Stock Dropped 13% – Motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna invested in 21,407 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 67,000 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 554,074 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.06% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 102,613 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 476,600 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 97,400 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.01% or 209,243 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 37,325 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.22% or 251,226 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 18,736 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 240,859 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares to 143,250 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.