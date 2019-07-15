Par Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Semgroup (SEMG) by $2.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Shares Rose, Holder Diker Management Lowered Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 653,880 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $432.68. About 118,025 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 7.43 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited invested in 0% or 8,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 121,169 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 80,855 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 22,928 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 39,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 77,600 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has 0.09% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Morgan Stanley reported 335,334 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 39,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 39 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares to 9.82M shares, valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is SemGroup (SEMG) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLPs: A Quiet Place – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Responds to Alinda Capital 13D Filing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76M for 159.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.