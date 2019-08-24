Par Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $39.20 Million; As Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Market Valuation Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Lowered by $707,200 Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 65,587 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “No Clear Flight Path For Airlines On Sustainable Jet Fuel – Benzinga” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 5.43M shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 347 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Tillar has 0.76% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 23,651 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 742,091 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 346,264 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lau Associate Ltd invested in 37,450 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 1.10M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 70,646 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Evergreen Cap Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 3,626 shares. Srb reported 0.06% stake. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.21% or 39,691 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold VPG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.15 million shares or 0.30% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management stated it has 154,838 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 27,745 shares. 3,216 were reported by Citigroup. 13,000 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. 60,368 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 78,328 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 28,805 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 50,513 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 244,995 shares. 122,951 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership.

More notable recent Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BLH Nobel Offers Enhanced Visibility with G5 DIN Rail Mount with Display Instrument – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New VPG Transducers W Series Provides Enhanced Flexibility and Security – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vishay: An Overlooked Gem – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vishay Precision (VPG) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VPG Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares to 103,680 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc..