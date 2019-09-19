Par Capital Management Decreased Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position by $19.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Raised Its Colfax Corp. (CFX) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 314,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 326,150 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Colfax Corp. (CFX) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 704,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.82 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 609,559 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv reported 7,789 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl invested in 1,050 shares or 0% of the stock. H Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 70.63% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Usa Fin Portformulas Corp accumulated 3,177 shares. 21 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Prudential Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 68,507 shares. Shelton Cap reported 3,255 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 2,797 shares. Invesco holds 352,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 12,510 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 10,557 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 15,445 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 224,401 shares. Brant Point Invest Lc has invested 0.36% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 250,000 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $91.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.43 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Private Group Inc Inc has invested 1.23% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 110,788 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Co accumulated 437,564 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 393 shares. 945,590 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 64,625 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 45 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). The Texas-based Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Federated Pa reported 432,059 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 133,471 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 30,262 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $255.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 512,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.31 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).