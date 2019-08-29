Par Capital Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position; Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered By $1.25 Million Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 67.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 17,643 shares with $606,000 value, down from 54,528 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 426,740 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 21.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 357,800 shares with $59.64 million value, down from 457,800 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $528.99B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $185.42. About 6.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as US and EU urge probes of data practices; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,586 shares to 7,253 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N stake by 24,760 shares and now owns 85,792 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 23.61% above currents $36.81 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $152.47M for 19.58 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth stated it has 7,036 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Llc owns 24,400 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company reported 620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 410 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Service. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,697 shares. Eastern Bank owns 85,183 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 91,723 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Financial Bank holds 1.02% or 15,550 shares. Joel Isaacson Communications Ltd Liability Com reported 95,969 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 16.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gemmer Asset Limited Co has 3,719 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,825 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc reported 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated reported 6,008 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of stock.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 56,300 shares to 756,300 valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 1.47M shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.41% above currents $185.42 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.