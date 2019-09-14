Par Capital Management Decreased Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $121.78 Million; Westwood Management Has Increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position by $11.05 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42 million shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 2.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 9.89 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.33 million, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Invesco Limited owns 5.53 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 90,793 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,484 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 129,386 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,375 shares. Merian (Uk) owns 35,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pggm Investments owns 1.19 million shares. The France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bristol John W And Inc Ny owns 1.40M shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.64% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Coastline Trust reported 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Anything Stop Progressive Stockâ€™s Ascent? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 188,300 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,466 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 77 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd has invested 1.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 0.13% or 47,720 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 164,772 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 274,579 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Montgomery Investment holds 68,395 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest reported 0.04% stake. 20,000 were accumulated by Ruffer Llp. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 241,442 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sei Investments has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Markel owns 299,000 shares. Maverick Cap has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 273,400 shares to 723,400 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 66,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Southwest Airlines Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Update: Delta resumes operations in parts of Florida, suspends flights elsewhere – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American shares dropped so much it created an opportunity, analyst says – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.