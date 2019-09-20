Par Capital Management Decreased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $121.78 Million; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lowered Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) by $323,245 as Stock Price Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 9.89M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.33M, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 1.54 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 39,321 shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $643,687 for 87.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $145,607 activity. The insider Fraser Christopher T. bought 4,000 shares worth $44,560. 500 shares were bought by D’Amico Raphael, worth $7,110. STEPHENS CHAD L also bought $45,777 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 262 are owned by Denali Advsrs Limited Co. Weber Alan W reported 14,436 shares. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.03% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert invested in 3.32% or 730,547 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 3,960 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 477 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 17,438 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 0% or 9,861 shares. Punch And Associates Investment has invested 0.24% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares to 6,681 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45B for 6.54 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 34,974 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $43.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Vernon Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Old Natl Commercial Bank In owns 11,939 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% or 7,960 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 17,886 shares. Adirondack has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 320 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.08% stake. Cna Fincl has 98,440 shares. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.76% or 33,790 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 14,260 shares. Smithfield owns 4,796 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Welch Partners Ltd Liability New York holds 3.58% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 185,840 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Liability holds 24,687 shares.