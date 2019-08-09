Par Capital Management Boosted Its Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $8.55 Million; Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Chemical Bank Upped Its Holding

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 1.14 million shares traded or 110.58% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 52,323 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,258 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares to 357,800 shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,100 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

