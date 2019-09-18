Par Capital Management Boosted Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Position by $2.85 Million; Shares Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Check Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.46 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 52,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.58M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 1.59M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 316,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 188,365 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “RRSP Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks With Global Exposure for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 264,900 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 555,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volaris Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Schedule – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volaris’ Comeback Continues With Stellar Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Volaris Stock Is Primed to Rebound After Strong Earnings – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VOLARIS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF LOW-FARE FLIGHTS TO THE U.S. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.