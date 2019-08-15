Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Boosted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,240 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 46,456 shares with $3.75M value, down from 55,696 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 4.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 11,182 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 259,232 shares with $45.36 million value, up from 248,050 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 755,444 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,746 shares to 101,230 valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 7,642 shares and now owns 28,063 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.72% above currents $67.53 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 5.84% or 115,376 shares. Spc holds 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 8,257 shares. Spectrum Group Inc owns 766 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 18,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) has 0.92% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,489 shares. Moreover, Advantage has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,856 shares. Capital World has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31.33M shares. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,630 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 29,250 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.22M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 4.34% or 10.19M shares. Van Strum And Towne, California-based fund reported 34,795 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stake by 232,750 shares to 3.10 million valued at $166.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 11,250 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach & Company Limited Liability Corporation In owns 75,037 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,665 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 79,249 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 5.04M shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.06% or 4,336 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,181 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 151 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,134 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,957 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Parkside National Bank & Trust And reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for July 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.